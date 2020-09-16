Jamaican men arrested in Turks and Caicos Islands, vessel seized

Two Jamaicans were among three Caribbean nationals held at sea by the Royal Turks and Caicos Islands Police Force Marine Division on Tuesday.

The police report that the Jamaican men along with a Haitian were intercepted in a blue and red vessel.

The Gleaner understands that the police were alerted around 3:10 am that a radar station was tracking a target two miles south of the Southside Marina.

The men were intercepted and taken into custody for further investigation.

The police say the Ministry of Immigration was informed about the incident.

