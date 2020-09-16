Manchester municipal FID forfeiture case delayed until October 1

The hearing into the application by the Financial Investigations Division seeking the forfeiture of the assets of the persons convicted in the Manchester Municipal Corporation fraud scheme has been postponed until October 1.

Sanja Elliott, the former deputy superintendent in charge of roads and works, was found guilty in the Manchester Parish Court in May for his roles in a scheme used to defraud the local government authority of approximately $400 million.

David Harris, former secretary-manager and finance director, and Kendale Roberts, former temporary works overseer, were also found guilty.

Elliott’s wife, Tasha-Gaye, and his friend, Dwayne Sibbles, were also convicted for their involvement in the scheme, which involved the creation of dozens of fictitious payment vouchers in the names of friends and associates of the former local government official.

His mother and father, Myrtle and Edwardo, and bank teller Radcliffe McLean, who was also arrested and charged in connection with the fraudulent scheme, was freed.

When the matter was called up this morning, the court was told that Harris and Roberts have outstanding arrangements that need to be settled with their attorneys before the case could proceed.

The court was told that it was not sure by when this will happen.

The defendants were given two weeks to settle legal representation.

