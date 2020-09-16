MOE sets up COVID-19 management task force

The Ministry of Education has established an education COVID-19 Management Task Force (E-Covid), which is to be chaired by portfolio minister Fayval Williams.

Williams made the announcement at a meeting today which was attended by Minister of State, Robert Nesta Morgan, members of the executive of the Jamaica Teachers’ Association led by president Jasford Gabriel, immediate past president, Owen Speid, and secretary general, Byron Farquharson, as well as senior officers of the Ministry.

The ministry explained in a statement that the task force will arrive at a consensus on the reopening and management of schools amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

It was outlined that the task force will comprise representatives of stakeholder groups in the education sector including the JTA, Jamaica Association of Principals of Secondary Schools, the Joint Committee for Tertiary Education, Jamaica Union of Tertiary Students, the Ecumenical Education Committee, UWI Guild of Students, National Council on Education, the Jamaica Independent Schools Association, among others.

The Ministry says Williams assured Gabriel and his team of its commitment to maintaining robust and open communication with the JTA.

The discussions focused on the infrastructure in place at schools to allow for online and remote learning as well as the administrative protocols that schools will have to implement for the new school year.

Morgan reiterated the Ministry’s commitment to have a comprehensive solution covering health, education and technology to ensure that students, parents, teachers, administrators, and other stakeholders will remain safe and engaged.

For his part, Gabriel noted that Jamaica is facing challenging times and commended the Ministry for the efforts made to train teachers for online teaching, the preparation and sharing of the Education-in-Emergencies Manual and provision of material for sanitisation in schools, among other things.

