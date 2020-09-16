More Cuban teachers coming

Twenty Cuban teachers are to arrive in Jamaica on Monday to boost the cadre of Spanish language educators for the new school year.

Classes are scheduled to resume next month.

It will bring to 86 the number of Cuban teachers in Jamaica as part of the Cuban Teachers Brigade.

Their posting is part of the Cuba-Jamaica Bilateral Cooperation Agreement on Education.

Head of the Cuban Education Brigade in Jamaica, Dr Reynel Isalgue, pointed out that all the teachers have complied with the protocols established by Jamaica’s the Ministry of Health and Wellness to control the spread of COVID-19.

The group is made up of 17 teachers of Spanish, two of Mathematics and one of Chemistry.

