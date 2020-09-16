Sections of Brandon Hill, St Andrew being impacted by landslides

The National Works Agency (NWA) says several sections along the Stony Hill to Toms River roadway in St Andrew are now being affected by landslides in the area of Brandon Hill.

The NWA says it first received reports of landslides occurring along the corridor on Monday and has been responding to subsequent events since.

NWA Communications Manager, Stephen Shaw, says works to clear the roadway is ongoing with activities taking place overnight into early Wednesday morning.

He explains, however, that the efforts have been hampered by loose material continuously falling onto the roadway.

As the NWA team works to remove the deposited material, Shaw is urging motorists to proceed with caution particularly in areas where heavy equipment is engaged.

The landslides have reduced the roadway to single-lane traffic at some sections.

