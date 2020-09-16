St Elizabeth man held with stolen motorcycle charged

A St Elizabeth man has been charged by Westmoreland detectives after he was found in possession of a stolen motorcycle.

Charged with receiving stolen property is 37-year-old Barrington Foster, otherwise called ‘Chander’, of Ridge Pen district.

The police report that on Monday, June 29, the complainant was robbed of his Hi-Rev motorcycle at gunpoint along the Culloden main road in Westmoreland.

Intense investigations led detectives to Foster’s home on Friday, September 11, where the motorcycle was found.

He was subsequently charged.

His court date is being finalised.

