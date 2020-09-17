Birthday sorrow... Two sisters shot dead in Mona Commons

Two sisters were shot dead this afternoon in their yard in Mona Commons, St Andrew.

The deceased are Tiffany Hunter and Renay Martell.

The murder happened on Hunter's birthday.

It is reported that some time after 3 p.m., Tiffany, had just returned from a Western Union outlet when two men on a bike rode into the community and opened fire at both sisters.

Both were hit and died on the scene.

