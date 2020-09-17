Corporate Hands | CIBC FirstCaribbean funds protective gear for UHWI surgery residents

Surgery residents at the University Hospital of the West Indies (UHWI), who are assisting in the management of COVID-19 medical cases, are the beneficiaries of protective gear funded by a donation from CIBC FirstCaribbean International Bank. Here, Jerome Griffiths (second left), head of human resources at CIBC FirstCaribbean, presents Dr Matthew Wanliss, senior registrar for general surgery at the UHWI, with a cheque towards the purchase of protective gear. Sharing the presentation are Nigel Holness (left), managing director of the bank, and Professor Joseph Plummer, head, Department of Surgery, Radiology & Anaesthesia & IC, Mona Institute of Medical Sciences, UHWI.