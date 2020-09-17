Thu | Sep 17, 2020

Corporate Hands | Texaco Jamaica supports back-to-school preparations

Published:Thursday | September 17, 2020 | 12:12 AM
Contributed
Kareen Cox (right), public relations and promotions executive at Texaco Jamaica, presents a cheque valued at J$60,000 to Angella Pearson, principal of Central Road Basic School in St Catherine, at the company’s head office in New Kingston last week. The money is to assist with back-to-school COVID-19 preparations, specifically the purchase of a kit which includes an infrared thermometer, hand sanitisation stations, masks and hand sanitisers for the school’s population of 50 students. Pearson also received a gift bag filled with Texaco-branded tokens.