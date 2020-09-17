Corporate Hands | TIP Friendly Society awards $3.3 million in scholarships

From left: TIP Friendly Society’s President Ray Howell presents a scholarship cheque valued at $3.3 million to Jamaica Teachers’ Association President Jasford Gabriel; student Adia Miller, formerly of Labyrinth Primary School and will be attending Westwood High School; and Kemar Gayle, educator at Grange Hill High School, Westmoreland. The annual awards ceremony took place at The Knutsford Court Hotel on August 28. TIP Friendly Society awarded $3.3 million in scholarships to members’ children who were successful in their PEP exams, and to members pursuing postgraduate and undergraduate studies.