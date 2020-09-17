Darliston tax office closed until March 2021 for renovation

Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) is advising that its Darliston tax office will be temporarily closed to the public as of Monday, September 21 so as to carry out extensive renovations.

The office is expected to reopen on March 1, 2021.

During this interim period, members of staff will be reassigned to the Savanna-la-Mar tax office to support operations at that location.

Taxpayers are being encouraged to visit the Montego Bay Revenue Service, Savanna-la-mar or Black River tax offices to conduct business.

Additionally, the public is being reminded that several services are available online via TAJ’s website at www.jamaicatax.gov.jm, instead of having to visit a Tax Office to do so.

These include the payment of property tax, motor vehicle certificate of fitness fee, and driver’s licence renewal fee payment, traffic ticket fines, business-related taxes, and fees.

Persons may also query their property tax liability, initiate an application for a taxpayer registration number (TRN) or apply for a tax compliance certificate (TCC).

