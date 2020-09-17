DK Duncan has died

Veteran politician Dr D.K. Duncan has died.

Duncan passed away this morning while at hospital.

The former Cabinet minister was recovering in hospital after being admitted last month after testing positive for COVID-19.

He is the father of Imani Duncan-Price, Patricia Duncan Sutherland, Keith Duncan, head of the Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica, Donna Duncan-Scott, Dr Josina Duncan and David Duncan.

More to come.

