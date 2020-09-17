Five more COVID-19 deaths

Jamaica on Wednesday recorded five additional COVID-19 deaths, moving the tally to 51.

Two of them were previously under investigation.

Four other deaths are now being probed, increasing the total to seven.

The country also recorded 210 new infections with ages ranging from 79 days to 88 years, increasing the overall figure to 4,374 cases with 3,016 of them being active.

One hundred of the new cases are men with the other 110 being females.

The five new COVID-19 deaths are:

• An 81-year-old female from Kingston & St Andrew who had congestive cardiac failure, diabetes, and hypertension.

• A 71-year-old-female from St Catherine who had diabetes and hypertension.

• A 69-year-old male from Kingston & St Andrew.

The health ministry says two deaths that were formerly placed under investigation have been confirmed as COVID-19- related.

They are:

• a 76-year-old female from St Catherine who had a history of hypertension and diabetes.

• a 46-year-old female from Westmoreland who had a terminal illness.

Meanwhile, 45 more persons have recovered, increasing the tally to 1,225.

Some 111 persons are in hospital with 22 of them being moderately ill and eight critically ill.

Thirteen persons are in government quarantine while 25,724 are at home.

