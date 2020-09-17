GIS mapping, COVID data to guide school reopening – MOE

The Ministry of Education says it will be using geographic information system (GIS) mapping, demographic and health data to drive the safe reopening of schools.

The initiative will be undertaken with the support of the Ministry of Health and Wellness.

This was among strategies discussed at a meeting at the Ministry’s National Heroes Circle offices on Wednesday, which was called by portfolio minister, Fayval Williams.

The meeting also included Minister of State, Robert Nesta Morgan, national epidemiologist, Dr Karen Webster Kerr,

director of the Mona Geoinformatics Institute, Dr Parris Lyew Ayee Jr, as well as acting permanent secretary, Dr Grace McLean, and acting chief education officer Dr Kasan Troupe.

It was outlined that Webster Kerr shared health ministry data on confirmed COVID 19 cases, the spread of the virus, as well as a summary of the inspection of schools including an assessment of their readiness.

It was further indicated that school zones have also been assigned vulnerability scores to allow for continued assessment of their COVID 19 readiness.

“The Ministry is keen on having a strategic approach to the reopening of schools. There will be variability based on data set analysis and how we as a ministry, society, communities and institutions continue to evolve in dealing with this pandemic,” noted Williams.

The teams from the ministries will be having further collaboration to perfect the formula to ensure that, as the school reopening process continues, there is continued emphasis on the safety of all stakeholders.

Schools are set to reopen next month.

