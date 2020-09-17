Hello, mi neighbour! | Time to seek personal happiness

HELLO, MI neighbour! How are you faring in this environment so far? Immobilised, like many, by fear? Along with the myriads of ills (hunger, murder, natural disasters, etc) evoking fear in the human mind for millennia, is our new resident, coronavirus, which, from all appearances, has no intention of moving on, despite our efforts to rid the world of it! Oh for divine intervention!

The effect of fear on human beings is well documented. It weakens our immune system, can cause cardiovascular damage, gastrointestinal problems such as ulcers and irritable bowel syndrome, and decreased fertility. It can also lead to accelerated ageing, and even premature death. How, then, can human beings, who are always clamouring for good health and happiness, find these in an atmosphere where reasons to be fearful are dominant? What’s your best answer?

Studies are showing that there has been heightened unhappiness across the globe since the arrival of COVID-19. How do we reverse this and create personal happiness for our own survival and well-being? The idea of cultivating personal happiness might seem selfish, but do we have a choice? You decide.

Clinical psychologist and author Carla Marie Manly says “all of this negative energy taxes the mind, body and spirit”. She believes it’s vital to “intentionally counteract this toxic, fearful energy with a conscientious investment in creating personal happiness”.

Laurie Santos, a professor of psychology, argues the importance of cultivating happiness for its potential health benefits alone. “There’s evidence that positive moods can boost our immune system and can protect us from respiratory viruses. So it’s not something to feel guilty about; it’s a smart strategy, just like washing our hands.” But it’s certainly not as simple as washing one’s hands.

Here’s what some experts recommend as we seek to create personal happiness at this time:

1. Double down on physical self-care, especially exercise. Your physical experience will always influence your emotional experience. “A mere 12-minute walk can create an upbeat, happy mood.”

2. Meditation for even five minutes at a time helps to foster inner joy and reduce stress hormones.

3. Improve sleep hygiene. A good night’s sleep is crucial to both physical and mental wellness!

4. Connect with other people, even if you are alone in quarantine. Fortunately, technology enables us to connect with anyone, anywhere, at any time. Yes, the human touch is critical to our well-being, but can be detrimental to our heath at this time. So…

5. Make your bed and declutter your space. Many people feel more inner calm and happiness whenever their surroundings are clutter-free.

6. Experience nature – even if it is virtual: still or moving pictures. Research shows that exposure to natural environments helps with general health.

7. Say thank you. Rather than complaining about what you don’t have, give thanks for what you do.

8. Pray often. Prayer moves mountains.

9. One of the best ways to make yourself happy is to make others happy. So ask yourself, ‘How can I make someone from list below, happy?’ Please answer.

THANKS TO NEIGHBOUR

1. Michelle, New York, for neighbour’s food basket.

2. Juliet, St Andrew, for helping with schooling of young neighbour.

3. Neighbour, St Andrew, for delivering food and water to a needy neighbour.

KINDLY HELP SOMEONE FROM THE LIST BELOW

1. Minnette, Clarendon, retired farmer is visually impaired and in need of a stove; usually self-sufficient but met upon hard times.

2. Nickoy, Kingston, a young unemployed father asking for neighbour’s assistance to start a little jerked chicken business.

3. Seventy-year-old neighbour asking for assistance to fix ceiling.

4. Gwen, St Ann, unable to work, asking for a stove and a settee.

5. Sue, St Catherine, asking for a bunk bed.

6. Breadwinner, unemployed since March due to COVID-19, asking for help to feed family.

To help, please call Silton Townsend @ 876-334-8165, 876-884-3866, or deposit to acct #351 044 276 NCB. Alternatively, send donations to HELLO NEIGHBOUR c/o 53 Half-Way Tree Road, Kingston 10. Paypal/credit card. Email: zicron22@yahoo.com. Contact email: helloneighbour@yahoo.com. Visit hellomineighbourja.blogspot.com. Mr Townsend exclusively manages the collections and distributions mentioned in this column and is neither an employee nor agent of The Gleaner.