November 24 return date for truck driver charged with breaching election law

Fifty-six-year-old truck driver Ian Walters, who is charged with breaching election day laws, is to return to the St Catherine Parish Court on November 24.

Walters, who is being represented by attorney Peter Champagnie, appeared in court on Tuesday.

He is out on station bail.

Walters, who is a licensed firearm holder, was charged on September 3 for being armed with an offensive weapon within 100 meters of a polling centre.

The police had reported that about 9:00 a.m., cops on duty at a polling station in the Lauriston community in St Catherine observed Walters with what appeared to be a weapon and quickly intercepted him.

He was searched and the firearm was found on his person.

He was taken into custody and the firearm seized.

