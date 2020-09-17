Tributes pour in for DK Duncan

Tributes have been pouring in following news of the passing of former Cabinet minister Dr D.K. Duncan this morning.

Duncan died while at hospital.

He had been recovering after being admitted last month after testing positive for COVID-19.

Here are a few of the tributes:

Prime Minister Andrew Holness - It is with very deep sadness that I learnt of the passing of former Cabinet member, Member of Parliament for Eastern Hanover, & East Central St Andrew, Dr D.K Duncan. He was known for his commitment & service to his country. I wish his wife, his children, his loved ones, colleagues and friends comfort as they mourn his passing.

Leader of the Opposition and President of the People’s National Party Dr Peter Phillips - Dr D.K. Duncan was a true revolutionary, a faithful soldier and a stalwart for the cause of the people. He dedicated his life to the liberation struggle. He kept the red flag flying high despite the barriers and set back. He will forever be in our hearts.

His daughter Patricia Duncan Sutherland - Thank you daddy for a life well-lived, for a legacy of strength and principle, for a whole heap of love!!! Rest in peace daddy.

Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica - Dr Duncan’s patriotism was evident when he opted to return to Jamaica after studying in Canada,to practice in his profession as a dental surgeon. This decision not only resulted in him directly impacting the lives of hundreds of Jamaicans through his practice, but also sparked his desire to become an active participant in the transformation of a newly independent Jamaica.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us @onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.