Two die in Westmoreland crash

Two men died as a result of injuries they received in a motor vehicle collision on the Mearnsville main road in Westmoreland on Tuesday.

They are 22-year-old Isaac Stephens and 26-year-old Gregory Parchment. both of Whitehouse in the parish.

The police report that about 1:55 p.m., Stephens and Parchment were aboard a motorcycle travelling towards Whitehouse when the bike collided with a motor truck that was travelling in the opposite direction.

The police were alerted and Parchment and Stephens were transported to the hospital where they were pronounced dead.

