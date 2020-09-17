Westmoreland senior charged with fraud

The Little London Police in Westmoreland have charged a 70-year-old suspected con artist who allegedly fleeced unsuspecting persons of more than $1 million.

The man, Winston Crossdale, who is from Little London, was charged on Tuesday with two counts of obtaining money by false pretense.

The charges were laid while Crossdale was in police custody on similar offences.

In the latest allegations, the police say a woman and her nephew reported that they paid Crossdale a combined $1,000,000 for two motor vehicles in late July.

It is further alleged that the money was paid over when Crossdale promised he could secure the vehicles at a reduced cost because of special contacts at the port.

The woman became suspicious when Crossdale began to give changing reasons for the delay in delivering the promised motor vehicles.

She eventually discovered that he was in police custody and made a report.

Crossdale will appear in the Westmoreland Parish Court on Thursday, October 6 to answer to two counts of obtaining money by false pretense in relation to this latest case.

He will also answer to other fraud-related charges in at least one other case.

