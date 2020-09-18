Four more COVID-19 deaths, 197 new cases

Jamaica on Thursday recorded four additional COVID-19 deaths, increasing the tally to 55.

One of them was from a previous case that was under investigation.

Two other deaths are being probed, pushing that figure to eight.

The new deaths are:

* An 80-year-old male of a Kingston & St. Andrew address.

* An 83-year-old female of a St Mary address.

* An 81-year-old female of a Kingston & St Andrew address.

* A 67-year-old female of a Clarendon address.

Meanwhile, there were 197 new cases with ages ranging from 2.5 months to 86 years, increasing the total to 4,571 with 3,169 of them being active.

Thirty-nine more persons have recovered, increasing the total to 1,264.

Some 113 people are in hospital, with 23 of them being moderately ill and nine critically ill.

Thirteen persons are quarantined at a government facility while 22,972 are at home.

