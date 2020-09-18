Labour ministry warns about job scam

The Ministry of Labour and Social Security is warning the public against a job scam.

The ministry says it has been made aware that information is being circulated in the public domain suggesting that it is accepting applications under a ‘New Government Employ Programme’ designed to create 40,000 new jobs.

It says there is no truth to this information.

The ministry is further categorically stating that the purported email address jamaicaemploymlss@gmail.com to which prospective applicants are to send their applications is not associated with any of its communication platforms.

Persons are being asked to ignore any such notifications received electronically or otherwise.

In the meantime, permanent secretary, Colette Roberts Risden, says the Ministry’s platform through which employment is facilitated is the Jamaica Labour Market Information System, which is accessible via the website www.lmis.gov.jm, the mobile application through the Google Play Store or the iOS platform.

These platforms will allow job-seekers to register and edit their Resume’s on the system, while employers are encouraged to register and post vacancies to these employment portals.

For further information contact, 876-948-7041/876-922-0366 or 876-948-8708.

