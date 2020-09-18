Man charged in relation to major ganja bust in Portland

A September 22 court date has set for a Portland man who has been charged in relation to a major ganja seizure.

Thirty-eight-year-old Rayon Thomas, a fisherman of Manchioneal, has been charged with possession of ganja, dealing in ganja, using premises for the storage of ganja, and taking steps preparatory to export ganja.

The police report that about 3:00 p.m. on September 12, 2020, a team carried out a search at a house where 31 knitted bags along with five buckets containing ganja weighing over 1,500 pounds were found in a room.

The ganja was seized and Thomas, who was inside the house, was taken into custody.

He was interviewed and subsequently charged.

