Manchester man charged with larceny

Manchester resident 32-year-old Richard Scott has been arrested and charged with house breaking and larceny.

The charges stemmed from an incident at a home in the parish on Friday, September 11.

The police report that the complainant left home for work and on her return she noticed items including a cellphone, a case of deodorant and $212,000 were missing.

She reportedly went to a room occupied by Scott and found all the missing items.

He was reportedly staying at the premises to effect repairs the complainant’s home.

The police were summoned and Scott was taken into custody after he returned to the home to apologise.

His court date is being finalised.

