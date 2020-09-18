‘Mommy and Me’ adventure with Minnie’s Tie and Dye Party

It’s important for parents to share bonding time with their children. And the best way to achieve a mission of this magnitude is through creative activities. Mother-daughter duo Rasheba Edwards and Ramanyea Waugh are inviting parents and children to go on an artistic adventure with tie and dye.

Edwards realised that her daughter, Ramanyea, had developed a real interest in all things art. So what started as quality time during an acrylic paint-pouring activity quickly turned into an event when Ramanyea expressed her wish for her friends and other children to join in. “A light bulb went off in my head, and that’s where the idea came from to create this event,” Edwards revealed.

Ramanyea, who is much more excited than her mom, told everyone that she would be hosting her event. “Anytime my daughter gets excited about anything, I put my mind and heart and soul into it to make sure it works,” Edwards said. Their first event, Paint, Sip & Snack, was amazing, according to the creative mom. It was held at Island Coffee Cafe, Devon House. “The rain forced us inside, but we activated plan B, and with the kind help of the Island Coffee Cafe staff, the day went well. The parents were happy, and the children loved their paintings.”

After that success, they are back to explore even more with tie and dye.

The new adventurous mission, scheduled for September 26, is for participants to make and create their own tie-and-dye shirts. Parents will be able to participate by following the provided step-by-step instructions on how to make a ‘Mommy and Me’ or ‘Daddy and Me’ tie-and-dye shirt. Refreshment, Edwards says, will be included, along with tokens for the children. Tie-and-dye supplies will also be provided. “All they have to do is carry their own white shirt that they would like to tie and dye,” she added.

Everyone in attendance will be encouraged to observe COVID-19 protocols. “Everyone attending should wear a mask. They will be sanitised and their temperature checked upon entrance. Kids are placed six feet apart and given their own supplies, so there is no sharing of anything. For the smaller children, parents are there to monitor them, and there are signs that are placed around the venue relating to keeping everyone safe,” Edwards shared.

Part proceeds from the event will be donated to Azari Brown’s battle with cancer.

For more information, people can sign up via WhatsApp at 876-575-2267 or Instagram @adventurous.minnie.

