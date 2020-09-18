Soca monarch Super Blue rolls with Deiwght Peters this Sunday

Legendary Trinidadian soca monarch Austin Lyons, more popularly known as Super Blue, joins the line-up of specially selected guests on ‘Rolling with Deiwght Peters’ this Sunday.

Peters shares exclusively with The Gleaner that this was a dream he had had from the planning stages for the season. “Super Blue’s carnival hits were the soundtrack of my youthful party days at The University of the West Indies (UWI), Mona campus, and beyond. He was a soca hitmaker like no other,” Peters says.

Who would’ve thunk it? Deiwght Peters a socaphile? He gives a hearty laugh as he treads down memory lane reflecting on his days leading bands at the UWI Carnival or frequent visits to Byron Lee’s Chukka Cove – the original Easter holiday must-visit in those days. Peters shares his desire to see Super Blue perform his catalogue of soca hits of the ‘90s in one show.

Indeed, Bacchanal Time, Jab Jab, Get Something and Wave, and Signal for Lara are road march anthems in the calypso capital of the world – the twin-island republic of Trinidad and Tobago.

ZOOMING FROM TRINIDAD

Themed around fun and tagged ‘From Jamaica to the World’, ‘Rolling with Deiwght Peters’ was meant to be an escape for viewers, according to the Peters, who wears multiple hats for the hit show. “I wanted this week’s escape to take us down an enjoyable path of carnival memories, and who better to speak with but the most prolific soca monarch and road march king in history, the big man himself, Super Blue?” Peters said. With COVID-19 restricting travel, Peters was content to Zoom with the friendly soca king, who rarely gives interviews outside of the traditional carnival season. Viewers will get the story behind his 2018 winning road march song, Soca Kingdom, with prodigy Machel Montano, and learn how his daughter, Fay-Ann Lyons, followed his footsteps into the soca arena. “Get ready to get on bad,” Peters warns ahead of what he promises to be energetic, “rag-waving, waist-rolling” fun.

‘Rolling with Deiwght Peters’ airs exclusively on TVJ on Sundays at 4 p.m. with repeats on Wednesdays at 1:05 p.m.