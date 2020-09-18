Traffic delays along main road in Chalky Hill, St Ann come Sunday

The National Works Agency (NWA) is alerting motorists to the possibility of delays when travelling along the roadway from Greenwich Park to Davis Town in St Ann come Sunday, September 20.

NWA Communications Manager, Stephen Shaw, explains that the roadway will be intermittently reduced to single lane to facilitate pothole patching works along a section of the corridor near Chalky Hill.

Shaw says the works will be carried out between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. on Sunday.

The roadway will not be closed during the period.

However, while motorist will be able to continue to access the main road, they will experience delays as a result of the works.

The patching works, which cost some $8 million, form part of the parish’s first quarter patching programme which is valued at a total of $27.3 million.

The NWA says similar works have so far been completed along sections of the Bamboo to Browns Town, Runaway Bay to Orange Valley, Alexandria to Grennock Bridge as well as the Brown’s Town to Endeavour roadways in the parish.

Motorists are being reminded to proceed with caution along the work area and obey the instructions of flag persons and posted warning signs.

