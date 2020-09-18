Zan Hyde makes New York Fashion Week debut

In a year marked by unprecedented upheaval and uncertainty, Pulse rising star Zan Hyde is defying the odds. After being signed to Select during the midst of the global lockdown, caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the CMS TV alumnus makes a splash in her international runway debut for designer Robert de Villacis’ Spring/Summer 2021 collection.

The Bal Habour seashore was not the typical locale for a NYFW (New York Fashion Week) show, but nothing is normal in 2020. Yet, the poised Hyde is well placed to add her brand of specialness to the fashion show and film. The novel experience had a strong impact on Hyde. “I was extremely excited not only because it was such an artistic show, but with the pandemic, there probably won’t be another like it. The 4:30 a.m. call time was worth it,” says the cheerful teenager.

Adapting to the times, this was no ordinary runway presentation from De Villacis, the former art director at Lancôme and designer for luxury brands Anna Molinari and Missoni. De Villacis goes outside the norm to show models emerging from the sea to sand, before taking to the streets in his Armoured Angels collection. According to the design brief, the collection is made of intelligent, invisible Armour fabric, woven with Atlantean threads. The clothes are all at once eco-friendly, anti-radiation, antimicrobal and anti-static. The sum total of what a woman needs in her closet to face these extraordinary times.

STANDOUT

Hyde was a standout in the unique fashion film from the first frame. Her cool confidence, elegant lines and easy strides immediately drew the camera’s focus squarely on her throughout the presentation. Her oversized Afro, too, made an impressive statement.

Zan Hyde was discovered in Pulse’s Schools Model Search. The 17-year old was the runner-up in the agency’s CMS TV show in 2019. “I had such a great time on the Caribbean Model Search TV show, which I think prepared me well for this experience. I was comfortable moving and posing and doing what was needed for a good show,” says Hyde.

Elite Models immediately saw the teenager’s special qualities and signed her for representation in New York shortly after she was enlisted by Select Miami. With a high model IQ, this new rising star is positioning herself for greater heights in world modelling and as she makes waves in Miami, her Elite team is keen to have her in New York to make the rounds for an impressive line-up of clients eager to book the next top new face in fashion.