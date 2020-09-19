Jamaica on Friday recorded five additional COVID-19 deaths, moving the tally to 60.

Three of them were previously under investigation.

The country also recorded 187 new infections with ages ranging from 6 days to 88 years, increasing the overall figure to 4,758 cases with 3,291 of them being active.

Eighty-seven of the new cases are men with the other ninety-eight being females.

Meanwhile, 63 more persons have recovered, increasing the tally to 1,327.

Some 116 persons are in hospital with 30 of them being moderately ill and nine critically ill.

Fourteen persons are in government quarantine while 24,994 are at home.

