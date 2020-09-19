NWC nears completion of repair work along pipeline in St Andrew

The National Water Commission (NWC) is advising that its teams are nearing the completion of repairs of a second pipeline break located near the Cookhamdene Relift Station in St Andrew.

NWC has indicated that the work has necessitated the shutdown of the transmission line that supplies several other surrounding areas.

The Company is seeking to assure customers that water supply will be restored to the affected communities as soon as the repaired pipeline is fully secured.

Areas affected include: sections of Norbrook, Cherry Gardens, Sections of Barbican, Russell Heights, Lower Jacks Hill, Jacks Hill Road, Hyperion Avenue, Bracknell Avenue, Tavistock, and surrounding areas.

NWC has estimated restoration time to be Saturday, September 19 at midday.

