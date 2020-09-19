Police Sergeant shot and injured in Kingston

A top-level probe is now underway following the shooting of a Sergeant of Police while on duty in Manley Meadows, Kingston 2, on Saturday, September 19.

Reports from the Elletson Road police are that about 5:46 a.m. the Sergeant, accompanied by a Constable, responded to a robbery in the community.

On their arrival, two armed men were seen standing on a roadway. On approach of the lawmen, the assailants opened gunfire which caused the officers to return fire.

The Sergeant received a gunshot wound to his shoulder before the gunmen escaped in the area.

The officer was taken to hospital where he was treated and released; the Constable was not injured during the incident.

The police are appealing to anyone who may have information on the two men involved in the attack on the lawmen to contact the Elletson Road Criminal Investigations Branch at 876-928-4200, Crime Stop at 311 or the nearest Police Station.

