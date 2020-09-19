St Elizabeth man killed in motorcycle crash

Twenty-three-year-old Andre Carnegie, a labourer of Frazer district, New Market in St. Elizabeth, has died as a result of injuries he received in a motorcycle collision on New Market Grove main road in the parish on Thursday, September 17.

Reports are that about 9:00 p.m., Carnegie was driving a motorcycle when upon reaching a section of the roadway, he lost control and collided into an unfinished building.

The police were summoned and he was assisted to the hospital where he was pronounced.

Investigations continue.

