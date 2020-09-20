Deliverance and occultism

The Bible cautions everyone to have no fellowship with unfruitful works of darkness, but rather to reprove them. It further said that it is a shameful thing to speak of those things that are done of them in secret – Ephesians 5:11-12.

According to www.dictionary.com, “Occultism is the belief in the existence of secret, mysterious, or supernatural agencies, the study or practice of occult arts.” www.merriam-webster.com defines it as “occult theory or practice, belief in or study of the action or influence of supernatural or supernormal powers.”

In other words, it is a secret; a belief in the action or influence of occult arts that are supernormal in nature. The Bible condemns them as unfruitful, works of darkness and shameful and instructs us to reprove them. I describe it as forces of evil or dabbling into evil powers and things that are unknown, which destroy the lives of those who have gone after it, as well as those around them.

Those actions or activities include, but are not limited to, invoking evil spirits on someone; carrying out activities, casting spells, using magical words; cutting one’s self or someone else’s body and mixing blood or other things to fulfil certain desires or to obey some instructions; inflicting pain for healing; using or burying someone’s pictures, pens, or pencils, books, clothes, or other belongings to harm them; jumping fire; divination; palmistry; ancestral funeral rights; sex rituals; spiritism or conversations with spirits; drinking concoctions other than for medical help; taking ‘baths’; astral projection; astral travelling; voluntary soul travel; getting involved in games that connect people to dark worlds or mysteries; astrological and psychical powers; Ouija boards; crystal-ball readings; tea-leaves reading; table lifting; rod and pendulum powers; dirt baptism; telepathy; water diagnosis; colour therapy; hypnosis; soul ties, and many more too numerous to mention here, which are all being referred to as men “loving darkness rather than light because their deeds are evil”.(John 3:16-19)

Many have dabbled into these things ignorantly, believing that they are seeking solutions to their problems whereas some have gone into it seeking powers, wealth, love, success, happiness, and joy. Perhaps some have been brought into it indirectly when they were too young or too vulnerable to make decisions.

Now, the Bible instructs us to flee all appearances of evil – 1 Thessalonians 5:22. Also, in chapter 2 verses 7, 8, and 9, it tells us that the spirit of iniquity is already working while God’s children are still here. That spirit comes with ‘false’ zeal to do God’s work or good things, but yet one is opposed to Him. It is not of righteousness. Consequently, superstitions, idolatry, voodoo, and witchcraft practices are advancing among others. Practitioners are pretending to do signs and wonders, but the scheme is to cheat people and put them in bondage. They are destroying lives – Ezekiel 13:18-23.

DELIVERANCE is inevitable. God wants you to be set free from all bondages of the enemy. This is to open your eyes and empower you. Be set free today and help others to be set free – John 10:10; Isaiah 10:27; Isaiah 49: 24-26.

Now to everyone: Fear God that frustrates the tokens of the liars, and makes diviners mad; that turns wise men backward, and makes their knowledge foolish - Isaiah 44:25. Amen!

Bishop Grace Ade-Gold is the founder and bishop of Arise Shine Apostolic and Deliverance Ministries located in Kingston, Jamaica, at 15 Parkington Plaza in Half-Way Tree. You may contact her at graceadegold@gmail.com