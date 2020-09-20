Seven more COVID deaths, 230 new cases

Jamaica on Saturday recorded seven more COVID-19 deaths, bringing the total to 67.

The country also recorded 230 new infections with ages ranging from 1 day to 104 years, increasing the overall figure to 4,988 cases with 3,489 of them being active.

This includes 29 moderately ill patients and eight critical.

One hundred and fifteen of the new cases are men with the other 112 being females.

The seven new COVID-19 deaths are:

• A 56-year-old male of a St. Mary address.

• A 69-year-old male of a Kingston & St. Andrew address.

• A 37-year-old male of a St. James address.

• An 82-year-old male of a St. James address.

• A 69-year-old male of a Kingston & St. Andrew address.

• A 73-year-old male of a St. Mary address.

• An 80-year-old male of a Manchester address.

The Ministry of Health said all the deceased had a pre-existing condition(s).

Meanwhile, 23 more persons have recovered, increasing the tally to 1,350.

