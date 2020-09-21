Church community plans one-week virtual prayers, reflections

Representatives of a wide cross section of the local church community — across eight multidenominational ministries islandwide — have come together to plan a weeklong event, ‘Jamaica Return’, from September 27 to October 4 to facilitate a reflective time for Jamaicans using online, radio, and cable channels.

The ministry partners are Jamaica House of Prayer, Mentoring A Nation (MAN), the 10,000 Men and Families Movement, Operation Save Jamaica, Trumpet Call Ministries International, Covenant City Church, the National Intercessory Prayer Network of Jamaica, and the National Association of Family (NAF).

This event has been planned in response to the significant emotional, social, and financial impact of COVID-19 on the Jamaican people, as well other deeply concerning issues in the Jamaican society.

“Against the backdrop of the current pandemic, its resultant economic crisis, as well as simultaneous natural and manmade disasters, ‘Jamaica Return’ aims to significantly and positively impact the fabric of society,” said Bishop Rowan Edwards, a member of the event’s planning committee.

The week’s activities will include virtual prayer and reflection sessions focused on such areas as immorality, devaluation of life, greed, selfishness, pride, and declining family relationships.

Over the week, periodic 60-second messages and five-minute prayers and reflections will be broadcast on several radio stations. The ‘Jamaica Return’ partners will also promote the national pledge on radio stations and on social media.

“Our national pledge invites Jamaicans to make serious commitments before God and all mankind. In fact, our sister and noted author Yvonne Coke has been relentless in promoting the idea that we have a MAP (motto, anthem, and pledge) which could inspire us to be better than we are as a nation today,” said Pastor Michael McAnuff-Jones, another member of the committee.

“So we invite as many as possible to join the online meetings, listen to the radio, and be sure to come together online at 5 p.m. on the last day, Sunday, October 4, to engage in a symbolic recommitment to godly ideals through prayer, safe lighting of candles, and by sincere reciting of the national pledge in our homes. We will broadcast this, our final day of coming together, on Zoom, Facebook, and YouTube so that we can be collectively committed through shared platforms,” McAnuff-Jones said.

Daily reflection and prayer gatherings will be accessible three times per day through Zoom (access code: 894 4714 7632). Individuals will also be able to join these sessions live on the ‘Jamaica Return’ Facebook page and YouTube channel. The online gatherings will be at 6 a.m. to 7 a.m., noon to 1 p.m., and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

“It will be a week of individual, family, community, and national reflection, renewal, and repentance,” said Dr Michael Coombs, another member of the planning committee.

According to Edwards, Jamaica can testify to God’s tremendous providence and protection, yet many Jamaicans are deviant in many ways. So during this pandemic, he said, Jamaicans are being strongly reminded to return, repent, and rest in our salvation, as set out in Isaiah 30:15.