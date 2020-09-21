Elderly Portland man dies in house fire

Fire of an unknown origin claimed the life of an elderly man and destroyed his house in Mount Pleasant district, Hope Bay in Portland.

The deceased man has been identified as 70-years-old Clarence Garwood.

The police report that about 6:23 a.m on Friday, September 18, residents were awoken by smoke and raised an alarm.

On the arrival of the police and the fire brigade, the blaze had destroyed a board and concrete apartment building.

The charred remains of Garwood were found inside the house during cooling down operations.

The estimated cost of the damage is unknown.

Investigations are still ongoing

