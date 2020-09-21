FULL LIST: Phillips names Opposition's interim shadow cabinet
People’s National Party (PNP) President, Dr Peter Phillips, has named an interim shadow cabinet to facilitate the effective functioning of the Opposition in Parliament until the Party elects a new leader.
In a release to The Gleaner, the opposition leader said that the members of the previous shadow cabinet have been asked to maintain their existing portfolio oversight responsibilities, while those responsibilities that were exercised previously by members who were unsuccessful in the election, have been reassigned to newly elected members in the House and the Senate.
The interim cabinet is as follows
- Leader of the Opposition: Planning and Development, and Defence - Dr Peter Phillips
-
Finance and the Public Service - Mark Golding
-
National Security - Fitz Jackson
-
Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade - Lisa Hanna
-
Justice and Leader of Opposition Business in the Senate - Senator Donna Scott-Mottley
-
Education and Training - Dr Angela Brown-Burke
-
Community Development & Culture - Damion Crawford
-
Health & Wellness - Morias Guy
-
Industry, Competitiveness and Global Logistics - Anthony Hylton
-
Tourism - Senator Janice Allen
-
Transport and Works - Mikael Phillips
-
Labour, Social Security and Special Abilities - Senator Dr Floyd Morris
-
Mining and Energy and Leader of Opposition Business in the House - Phillip Paulwell
-
Science, Technology and Information - Julian Robinson
-
Land and Housing - Senator Sophia Fraser Binns
-
Agriculture and Rural Development - Lothian Cousins
-
Local Government - Natalie Neita
-
Youth, Gender Affairs, Entertainment and Sports - Denise Daley
-
Water, Environment & Climate Change - Senator Norman Horne
