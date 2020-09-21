FULL LIST: Phillips names Opposition's interim shadow cabinet

People’s National Party (PNP) President, Dr Peter Phillips, has named an interim shadow cabinet to facilitate the effective functioning of the Opposition in Parliament until the Party elects a new leader.

In a release to The Gleaner, the opposition leader said that the members of the previous shadow cabinet have been asked to maintain their existing portfolio oversight responsibilities, while those responsibilities that were exercised previously by members who were unsuccessful in the election, have been reassigned to newly elected members in the House and the Senate.

The interim cabinet is as follows

Leader of the Opposition: Planning and Development, and Defence - Dr Peter Phillips

- Dr Peter Phillips Finance and the Public Service - Mark Golding

National Security - Fitz Jackson

Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade - Lisa Hanna

Justice and Leader of Opposition Business in the Senate - Senator Donna Scott-Mottley

Education and Training - Dr Angela Brown-Burke

Community Development & Culture - Damion Crawford

Health & Wellness - Morias Guy

Industry, Competitiveness and Global Logistics - Anthony Hylton

Tourism - Senator Janice Allen

Transport and Works - Mikael Phillips

Labour, Social Security and Special Abilities - Senator Dr Floyd Morris

Mining and Energy and Leader of Opposition Business in the House - Phillip Paulwell

Science, Technology and Information - Julian Robinson

Land and Housing - Senator Sophia Fraser Binns

Agriculture and Rural Development - Lothian Cousins

Local Government - Natalie Neita

Youth, Gender Affairs, Entertainment and Sports - Denise Daley

Water, Environment & Climate Change - Senator Norman Horne

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.