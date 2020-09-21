Gun seized in Kingston, man charged

Twenty-six-year-old Chavon Mitchell of Smith Lane in Kingston was arrested and charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition on Friday, September 18.

The police report that about 9:17 p.m. a team was on duty in the area when Mitchell was accosted, searched, and a Taurus 9mm pistol along with 12 rounds of ammunition was removed from his waistband.

He was taken into custody and later charged.

His court date is being finalised.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us @onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.