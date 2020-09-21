Jamaican lawmakers in US diaspora mourn Ginsburg’s passing

Jamaican elected leaders and judges in the diaspora have expressed sadness at the recent passing of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, describing her death as a “great loss for all of us".

Congresswoman Yvette Clarke, in a statement, said that the late justice was the embodiment of the American justice system.

“Since 1980, Justice Ginsburg has been a champion of equality for all and justice for every American regardless of their race, gender, or background. She embodied all the values of the American justice system that we will strive to uphold for future generations.”

“Although this news is devastating for all those who have admired the incredible work of Justice Ginsburg, we must remember the magnitude of the impact she left on our laws and values and strive to uphold her legacy however possible. As a fierce advocate for feminism and equality, we must remember the work of the incredible Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and continue the mission she left for us to complete,” said Clarke.

New York State Supreme Court Judge, Jamaica-born Sam Walker, said that the late justice believed in fairness and equality for all.

“As a judge, she inspired many judges to believe in the same belief system she exhibited. She inspired those of us of colour in the justice system to strive for a more balanced system,” said Walker.

Michelle Fanger, a Jamaican attorney in Florida, said that Justice Ginsburg was the face of equality in the fight for women’s rights.

“She inspired me in my profession as an attorney. She gave us the feeling that we could achieve the highest positions in the legal profession. She stood up for the rights of women and made decisions that allowed us, as women, to be our better selves.”

Fanger said that Justice Ginsburg, who rose to the pinnacle of the legal profession, prepared others to continue to push forward.

Pointing out that it was hard for women to make it in the legal profession, Fanger said that because of Justice Ginsburg, more women are now at the forefront of the legal fraternity.

New York State Assemblyman N. Nick Perry said that Ginsburg’s death comes at a very transformative time in US history.

“Her death is perhaps the biggest loss in the fight for equality,” Perry said.

Judge Jewel Scott, who recently won a seat on the Georgia Judicial Bench, said that Justice Ginsburg inspired her.

“She was in the forefront of the fight for the rights of people. One cannot measure what her loss means to the United States and its democracy,” she said.

