Political ombudsman calls for removal of election paraphernalia

Political ombudsman Donna Parchment Brown is calling for all candidates and their supporters as well as political parties that engaged in the September 3 polls to take steps to complete the removal of all campaign materials before October 3.

Parchment Brown is urging the chairmen and general secretaries of the parties to make arrangements and give instructions to ensure urgent and complete cleanup.

She says this will allow Jamaicans to enjoy heritage month free of political graffiti on walls, sidewalks, roads and directional signs and other materials.

She notes that billboards, signs, etc were only permitted on private or public property with the permission of the owner.

Light posts and community signs with pictures, messages and political colours must be cleaned, the political ombudsman said.

She is calling for city managers of municipal corporations and the National Solid Waste Management Authority to enforce the rules regarding signage and littering to help clean up the island by October 3.

