St Andrew High School for Girls celebrates 95 years

As the St Andrew High School for girls celebrates it’s 95th year anniversary, stakeholders were urged to forget the old ways of doing things and embrace the future, which includes online learning.

The call was made by Reverend Tara Tyme-Campbell from the St Paul United church during a service attended by a few students and staff earlier today.

“Who would have thought that in Jamaica today, even with our limitations, that a public school would have been engaged in lessons online? she asked.

“I’d hate to think, that after we would have gone past COVID-19, that here at St Andrew High School, you would go back to what used to be, the challenge with the now, is that it is forcing us not to return to what used to be,” she said.

The all girls corporate area high school was opened on September 21, 1925 and started with 21 students and five teachers. Today, the institution has over 1450 students and more than 100 teachers.

“As an institution, it has transformed thousands of girls into ladies who continue to serve with distinction, not only here in Jamaica, but throughout the world,” said chairman of the board of management, Bradley Reid.

“COVID-19 has changed many things, but we must in the 21st century, face these problems with a determination to succeed with more resilience, more innovativeness, greater determination and with a greater vision to remain true to the mission of our founding fathers and mothers,” he said.

Permanent secretary, Dr Grace McLean, noted that the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic have caused schools to embrace change, but she urged the school to rise above the challenges. She congratulated the school’s principal Keeva Ingram for the work she has been doing to move the institution forward.

“Over the years, this school has developed a well deserved reputation as an institution of academic excellence, spiritual formation and a heart for development,” she said.

