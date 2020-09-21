St Ann taxi operator charged with accessory to robbery

Thirty-five-year-old Kevon Ferguson, otherwise called “Trigger”, a taxi operator of Content Garden, Ocho Rios, St Ann has been charged with accessory after the fact to robbery with aggravation.

The police report that about 8:30 a.m. on Friday, September 11, Ferguson was the getaway driver in a robbery of an auto store.

He was subsequently apprehended and positively identified.

He was charged on Friday, September 18.

Ferguson’s court date is being finalised.

Investigations are ongoing to nab the other suspect.

