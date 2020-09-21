Three more COVID-19 deaths, 155 new cases

Jamaica on Sunday recorded three more COVID-19 deaths, increasing fatalities to 70.

One additional death is under investigation

Meanwhile, there were 155 new cases with ages ranging from 2 to 93 years, pushing the tally to 5,143 with 3,583 of them being active.

Some 70 are males and 83 females with two under investigation.

The new deaths are:

• A 69-year-old man of a St Catherine address.

• A 56-year-old woman of a Portland address who also had comorbidities.

• A 52-year-old female of a St Ann address who also had comorbidities.

Meanwhile, 57 more persons have recovered, increasing that figure to 1,407.

Some 124 persons are in hospital with 29 of them being moderately ill and seven critically ill.

Eleven persons are in quarantine at a government facility with 23,784 being at home.

