Carpenter charged with unlawful possession of property

Twenty-one-year-old Demano Brissett, otherwise called ‘Pumba’, a carpenter of Peggy Barry district, Grange Hill, Westmoreland, has been charged with unlawful possession of property.

Reports from the Savanna-la-Mar police are that about 9:30 p.m., on September 21, a joint police/military operation was conducted in the area during which Brissett’s home was searched.

A black motorcycle without a registration plate affixed was seen inside his yard.

The chassis and engine numbers were also tampered with. The documents were inspected; however the information on the paper differed from that on the motorcycle.

Brissett could not give an account as to how he came in possession of the motorcycle. He was subsequently arrested and charged.

His court date is not yet finalised. Investigations continue.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.

