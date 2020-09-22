Five more COVID-19 deaths recorded, tally now 75

Jamaica on Monday recorded five additional COVID-19 deaths, increasing the tally to 75.

The new fatalities are:

* A 61-year-old female with a Kingston and St Andrew address.

* A 54-year-old female with a Kingston and St Andrew address.

* A 52-year-old female with a St Catherine address.

* An 82-year-old male with a Kingston and St Andrew address.

* A 93-year-old male with a St Mary address.

Four of the five deceased had confirmed pre-existing conditions.

Meanwhile, the country recorded 127 new cases with ages ranging from eight to 86 years, pushing the total to 5,270 with 3,668 of them active.

Of the cases, 67 are men and 60 are women.

And there were 37 new recoveries, for a total of 1,444.

Some 135 persons are in hospital with 16 being moderately ill and 10 critically ill.

Eleven persons are in state quarantine with 23,696 at home.

