Four COVID field hospitals to be established

With the sharp spike in the number of Jamaicans contracting COVID-19, four field hospitals are to be established to provide more bed spaces for treating persons with the virus.

Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Christopher Tufton today reported that a 40-bed facility is to be erected at the National Chest Hospital and a 36-bed facility at the St Joseph Hospital in St Andrew.

He was addressing a digital press conference at Jamaica House.

The COVID health facility at the National Chest Hospital, which was donated by the United States government, will be officially handed over on Thursday. The Jamaican Government will spend $60 million to build out the St Joseph field hospital.

Further, two 36-bed field hospitals are to be established at the Falmouth Hospital in Trelawny and Mandeville Hospital in Manchester.

The Canadian government will be contributing CDN$100,000 to build out one of the facility, while the Jamaican Government will be spending another $60 million to erect the other.

