Golding says he’s ready to rebuild PNP

Mark Golding has given the clearest indication yet that he intends to run for the presidency of the beleaguered Opposition People’s National Party (PNP).

In an Instagram post this morning, the St Andrew Southern member of parliament told party members to get ready.

“Comrades, on your mark,” he said.

“After consultations with my family, senior leaders of the PNP and the executive of South St Andrew, I have decided that the rebuilding of our great party is paramount.”

The 82-year-old party has been plunged into turmoil following its devastating general election loss earlier this month and the ensuing leadership vacuum after Dr Peter Phillips’ announcement that he has submitted his resignation as president and Opposition leader.

But, Phillips has been persuaded to stay on until a replacement is elected by party delegates.

Last week, a leaked WhatsApp message revealed Golding’s displeasure over how party chairman Fitz Jackson approached the process of keeping Phillips in his position.

READ: Jackson concerned about release of WhatsApp communication

He said a lack of consultation and the view that Phillips was 'foisted' on him were among his reasons for not signing a letter sent to the governor general.

READ: Golding snub causes more PNP turmoil

Golding was a key backer of Peter Bunting, who unsuccessfully challenged Phillips for the leadership last year.

Bunting, and most of his main supporters from the parliamentary group, lost in the September 3 polls.

A Phillips supporter, Lisa Hanna, who survived in St Ann South Eastern, is among those expected to contest for the leadership position.

“We’ve heard our supporters and the electorate that they need more from us … as a senior member of the PNP, I’m committing to ensuring that the party heals, it unites, and it continues to fight with, and for, our people,” Hanna said in a video posted to her Facebook page on September 14.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us @onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.