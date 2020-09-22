Guidance counsellor charged with two counts of rape

The Westmoreland Police on Monday charged Leslie Blake, a guidance counsellor of a Clarendon address, with two counts of rape.

Thirty-year-old Blake was listed as wanted by the police for two counts of rape of a minor allegedly committed in March and June 2020 in Little London, Westmoreland.

The police say he turned himself in on Sunday, September 20, accompanied by his attorney and a warrant subsequently executed on him.

His court date is being finalised.

