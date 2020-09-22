Islandwide curfew extended to October 7

The islandwide curfew aimed at limiting the spread of COVID-19 will continue until October 7.

The measure runs from 8:00 p.m to 5:00 a.m.

In making the announcement, Prime Minister Andrew Holness urged Jamaicans to follow health protocols.

Persons 70-years-old and over are still required to remain at home and the restrictions on funerals, entertainment events, burials, and public gatherings will continue.

Businesses are encouraged to continue to utilise remote working where possible.

