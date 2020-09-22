Man charged for barber's murder at plaza in Portmore

Twenty-five-year-old Gevin Gordon of a Bridgeport, St. Catherine address, has been charged with the August 9 killing of 27-year-old Ricardo Robinson, otherwise called ‘Razza’, a barber of Braeton, Portmore in St. Catherine.

Gordon was positively identified on an identification parade as the shooter. He is charged with murder and illegal possession of firearm.

Reports from the Bridgeport Police are that about 11:15 a.m., Robinson was sitting on a stool at a business establishment on the Port Henderson Plaza in Portmore, when Gordon, armed with a gun, approached and opened gunfire hitting him to his upper body.

The barber fell from the third floor of the plaza and was then assisted to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Gordon was subsequently charged on Monday, September 21.

