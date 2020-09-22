Manchester man freed of gun possession, robbery charges

Construction worker Rayan Parker, 31, has been freed of charges of illegal possession of firearm and robbery with aggravation.

Parker was freed by the Manchester Parish Court last week Friday after the Crown offer no offer evidence.

His attorney Ashford Meikle had argued that there was no proper identification in the case.

He argued that Parker was not placed on an identification parade and cited authorities to show that the trial could not proceed as the Crown’s case was weak.

Parish judge John Tyne upheld the submissions and freed Parker after the prosecutor offered no evidence in the case.

Parker was accused of being one of three armed men who robbed two women on July 5, 2019, in Mandeville.

On July 12, 2019, Parker was taken to the Mandeville police station by one of the complainants and her friends.

